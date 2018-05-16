A graveside service for Brenda Ruth (Spath) Anderson, 77, of Copperas Cove, will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Simpson Campground in Woden, with the Rev. Brian Tyre, with New Hope Methodist Church of Nacogdoches officiating.
Mrs. Anderson died May 11, 2018. She was born Dec. 11, 1940.
Mrs. Anderson was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend.
She married Tommy Roy Anderson on Nov. 28, 1959.
Mrs. Anderson was preceded in death by her husband, who passed in June 1996; mother and father, Mary and Milton Spath, of Baltimore, Md.; aunts, Ruth Molen and Patricia Wood, of Dayton, Ohio; brothers and sisters-in-law, Edith and Ray Rice, Bobby J. and WilloJean Anderson, and Nell and Billy Akin.
She is survived by her son, Tommy Lee Anderson, and his wife, Scharllotte, of Temple; daughter, Debra Lynn Anderson, of Copperas Cove; sister, Doris Lee Spath, and fiance Jeff Whitt of Baltimore, Md.; sister and brother-in-law, Maggie and Rudy Jacobs, of Woden; step-grandchildren, Christina and husband, Brian Ross, and Phillip Anelli; step-great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Paige and Persayus; many nieces and nephews; very good friends, Georgia and Alvin Howard, Lola and Michael Ross, Joann Fuller, Dr. Tony and Gwen Barrio and Joyce Goodrich.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Copperas Cove.
Offer condolences at www.crawfordbowers.org.
