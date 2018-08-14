Graveside services for Brenda Kay Kingsley, 67, of Harker Heights, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Killeen City Cemetery.
Miss Kingsley died Aug. 9, 2018, in Harker Heights. She was born June 6, 1951, in Killeen.
Miss Kingsley was a beloved mother, who was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Ray and Alice Mae Smith; sister, Cheryl Fritch; and niece, Tricia Palmer.
She is survived by her son, Wesley Kingsley, of Killeen; brothers, Terry Smith (and Rosemary), of Evant, and Ricky Smith of Harker Heights; sister Demcie Smith (and Sidney), of Bryan; brother-in-law Duane Fritch (and Deb), of Morgan’s Point; niece, Christina Davis (and Sonny), of Nolanville; and nephew, Chris Smith (and Jennifer) of Troy.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the National Foundation of Transplants or the Southwest Transplant Alliance.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
