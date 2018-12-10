Memorial services for Brian Anthony Young will be at 10 a.m. today at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Burial with full military honors will immediately follow the service.
Mr. Young died Dec. 3, 2018, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born March 2, 1971, in Layou, St. Vincent, to Ruth and Anthony Young.
At 7 years of age, Brian moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., where he stayed until enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1995. After five years of service, he became an honorably discharged disabled veteran.
Brian then received his degree in education with a focus on special education.
The family moved to Killeen in 2005 where he went to work for the Killeen Independent School District.
He then completed his masters as an educational diagnostician from Texas A&M University-Central Texas and worked for the Belton Independent School District until his death.
Brian loved his students and wanted to make a positive difference in all their lives.
Mr. Young was predeceased in death by his father, Anthony, and grandmothers Effie Findley and Ruby Young.
Brian leaves behind Katherine, his loving wife of 21 years; his daughters, Kenya, Jordan and Sophia: his mom, Ruth; his brother, Winston; a sister, Edwina; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, make a donation to intouch.org which was near and dear to Brian’s heart. Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
