Funeral services for Brianna Reece Bare, 17, of Harker Heights, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Destiny Outreach, 101 N. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, with Pastor Maria Santiago officiating.
A private family interment will be May 21 at the Central Texas State Veteran Cemetery in Killeen.
Brianna died May 9, 2018, at Seton Medical Center. She was born Sept. 20, 2000, at Fort Bragg, N.C., to Joshua and Victoria Bare.
In her short lifetime, Brianna lived in North Carolina, Alabama, Texas, New Mexico, and the Bavarian State of Germany.
She loved art, especially painting and drawing.
Brianna was an avid reader who enjoyed poetry by Edgar Allan Poe.
She was a junior at Harker Heights High School, where she studied Spanish, sociology, human growth and development, arts, and pre-AP U.S. history.
Brianna’s constant companion was her best friend and boyfriend, Riley Farris. They were making plans for a future together with careers in music and psychology. When she was not with Riley, she was with Lynese Gilbert, sharing likes about the latest Instagram postings.
During her stay in Germany, Brianna traveled to many parts of Europe, where she enjoyed the festivals and shopping with her mom.
Some of the best times of Brianna’s life were traveling to Albuquerque, N.M., to spend the holidays with her grandparents and family.
She is survived by her parents, Joshua and Victoria Bare; her older brother, John Bare; her grandparents, Britt and Karen Bare, and John and Virginia Benavides, all of Albuquerque, N.M.; her uncle, Jacob Bare of Nashville, Tenn.; her aunt, Angela, and uncle, Matthew Pacheco, of Albuquerque, N.M.; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation is from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 5431 U.S. Highway 190, Belton.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Belton.
