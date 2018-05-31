Funeral services for Sgt. 1st Class Bryan E. Slawson, 40, of Killeen, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Heritage Harker Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Interment will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Slawson died May 27, 2018. He was born on May 11, 1978, at Fort Stockton.
Visitation is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights, which is in charge of arrangements.
