Funeral services for Caleb Travis Godwin Icmat, 1, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Destiny World Outreach Center in Killeen, with Pastor Chad Rowe officiating.
A balloon release will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Destiny World Outreach Center in honor of Caleb’s second birthday. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Caleb died May 19, 2018, at his residence. He was born May 25, 2016, in Temple.
Caleb was the only son of Jacob Icmat and Kylee Crawford.
He was a loving little boy with a smile that could brighten anyone’s day.
Caleb loved cuddles, soft fleece blankets, Disney movies, cars, snacks, taking off all the door stoppers and cabinet knobs, and just being loved by his family.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Travis Mireles; and his great grandparents, Jacob and Corazon Icmat.
Caleb is survived by his loving parents, Jacob Icmat and Kylee Crawford, of Killeen; his grandparents, Joe and Tiffany Icmat, of Killeen, Gary Hill, of Tyler, and Bettina Crawford, of Killeen; his great-grandparents, Cathy Godwin and Brigitte Selman, both of Killeen, and Ray and Cathy Hill, of Rogers ; and his great-great-grandparents, Emanuel and Leita Godwin, of Killeen.
Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Belton, which is in charge of arrangements.
