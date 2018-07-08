Funeral services for retired Sgt. Carl Terry Horton, 55, of Killeen, wil be at noon Monday at the Greater Vision Community Church, 2000 E. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, with Rev. David Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Horton died June 26, 2018, at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the start of the service Monday.
Emanuel Funeral Home-Teague at 1222 N. First St., in Teague is in charge of arrangements.
