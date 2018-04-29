Funeral services for Carlton Eugene Ashcraft, 83, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Ashcraft died April 26, 2018, in Copperas Cove. Burial with full military honors will follow at Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
He was born Feb. 7, 1935, in Pine Bluff, Ark., to Ira Devoe Ashcraft and Viola Rodgers Ashcraft.
Mr. Ashcraft served in the U.S. Army for more than 20 years. His medals include the National Defense Service Medal, the Motor Vehicle Driver Badge and the Good Conduct Medal Clasp, Bronze, with five loops.
He married his wife, Ida Knoll, on March 2, 1957, while stationed in Germany. He was retired from the Copperas Cove Fire Department.
Mr. Ashcraft was preceded in death by his wife, Ida; their son, Ronnie; and a brother, Raymond.
Survivors include a daughter, Christine Thompson of Copperas Cove; a son, Anthony Ashcraft of Burleson; and granddaughters, Shannon Thompson of Kempner and Casey Saldivar of Schertz.
The Ashcraft family will welcome guests for coffee at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall of Immanuel Lutehran Church in Copperas Cove, followed by visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church and the service at 11 a.m.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Copperas Cove, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.crawfordbowers.org.
