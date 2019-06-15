Carol Marie Golding

Services for Carol Marie Buttery Golding will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mrs. Golding was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Frank Buttery and Marie Eleanor Buttery Myers; as well as her step-father Dale Myers; her infant son, William Robert Golding; and her daughter Eleanor Blanche Golding.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert William Golding; daughters, Clara Marie (Michael) Golding-Kent, Mary Louise Golding, Angela Darlene Golding; sons, Peter Joseph Golding and Robert William (Wawana) Golding Jr.; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Gloria Lou (Blaine) Buttery Steele, Darlene Lou (Raymond “Butch”) Buttery Hunphrey, Lewis Frank Buttery, and Dennis Josepeh (Lori) Buttery; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove with a rosary at 6 p.m.
