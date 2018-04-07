Carol Sue Allred, of Dallas and Harker Heights, passed away on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Carol was born on November 8, 1942 in Cushing, Oklahoma, a daughter of Howard and Velvie Belle (Losey) Owens. She married Robert L. Allred on November 21, 1962 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on June 14, 2014.
Carol is survived by her three children: Paul (wife Caryn) of Dallas, Teresa (husband Kyle) Isakson of Grapevine, and Scott (wife Cheri) of Dallas; seven grandchildren: Drake, Noah, Jewel, Andrew, Katherine, Katelyn, and Robert; and one brother: James Howard Owens of Mustang, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by one brother: Thomas Richard Owens.
A rosary for Carol will be recited on Monday, April 9, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Calvary Hill North Chapel, located at 3235 Lombardy Lane, Dallas, TX 75220.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2:30 PM with Father Richard O'Rourke officiating.
Entombment will follow at Calvary Hill Mausoleum.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.