Memorial services for Carolyn (Boone) Brown will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 12, at New Covenant Church in Lampasas. A private burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas at a later date.
Mrs. Brown died Jan. 31, 2019, at 3:20 p.m.
She was born Oct. 4, 1941, in Coleman County, to Walter and Lydia (Field) Boone. The family moved to Lampasas when she was 8.
Mrs. Brown graduated from Lampasas High School. After graduation, she was employed as a telephone operator with Southwestern Bell in Austin and Bryan.
She married Charlie Brown, the love of her life, in January 1962. Together they own Boone RV Park, which she operated since 1994. They are also partners with Carla and Roland Schaub in Lampasas Builders Mart/Ace Hardware.
Mrs. Brown was a member of Community Church. She served as director and teacher of First Baptist Preschool and Kindergarten program for 13 years. She also served as a board member of the Lampasas Chamber of Commerce for several years.
She was a past president of Town and Country Study Club and was honored by the club as their “Woman of the Year” in 1969.
Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Milton Boone of Lampasas; and sister Mary Helen Jackson of Louisiana.
She is survived by her husband; one son, Jakie Britt Brown and wife Laura of Double Oak; one daughter, Mica Lana Brown of Quinlan; three grandchildren, Auby Chase Brown of Dallas, Sydney Morgan Brown, fiancé’ Ethan Moehn and Payton Olivia Brown, all students at the University of Arkansas; sister-in-law Kay Boone and several nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made to the Lampasas High School Athletic Department in memory of Carolyn Brown: Lampasas Independent School District 207 West 8th St. Lampasas TX 76550.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com
