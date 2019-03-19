A funeral mass for Carolyn Deanna Fernandez, 19, of Killeen, will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Port Isabel, with cremation to follow the services.
Miss Fernandez died March 13, 2019, in Laguna Vista, Texas.
She was a 2018 graduate of Harker Heights High School.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Charles Estes; and paternal grandmother, Carolyn Fernandez.
Miss Fernandez is survived by her loving parents, Fernando Jr. and Cynthia Renee Fernandez; her brother, Vincent Fernandez; two sisters, Veronika Fernandez and Alexa Fernandez; her maternal grandmother, Diana Estes; paternal grandfather, Fernando Fernandez Sr.; paternal grandmother, Francisca Fernandez; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, with a holy rosary to be recited at 7 p.m., at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 705 S. Longoria Street in Port Isabel.
Serving as pallbearers are: Vincent Fernandez, Jimmy Gonzalez, Jaime Rivera, Ben Gonzalez, Frankie Gonzalez, Destin Rocha, Rane Gonzalez, and Timothy Garza.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation in honor of her loving little sister’s battle with cerebral palsy at https://donate.cerebralpalsyfoundation.org/give/95593/#!/donation/checkout.
You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort or sympathy cards to the family of Carolyn Deanna Fernandez at: www.thomaegarza.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, 956-399-1331.
