Graveside services for Catherine “Kitty” Zudell, 89, of Killeen, will be held at 2 p.m. today at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetary.
Mrs. Zudell died Dec. 22, 2018. She was born Dec. 21, 1929, in Philadelphia.
Mrs. Zudell married David E. Zudell, Sr. on Fort Hood in 1950. Traveling the world throughout his military career, they settled in Killeen in 1964.
Mrs. Zudell was a beloved cook for Killeen Independent School District for over 20 years and loved helping her husband raise cattle. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, as well as an ever present matriarch.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Catherine Sayles; brothers, Roy and Eric; husband David; daughter Diane Perkins and son David Zudell Jr.
Mrs. Zudell is survived by daughter Patty Paradise of Killeen; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
