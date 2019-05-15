CATHY RAY PERRY
Cathy Ray Perry, 55, of Killeen passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 in a local hospital. Cathy was born to Evander Lee Ray and Ruth Smith on February 7, 1964 in Lumberton, North Carolina. She was a stay at home mom who loved cooking and gardening. She could talk on the phone for hours and spoiled her grandchildren as much as she could. Cathy was a mother to everyone and was loved dearly.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Crotty Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Destiny World Outreach Center in Killeen, with Pastor Chad Rowe officiating.
Cathy is survived by her husband of 10 years, Donald Wesley Kulp; her sons Paul Perry III of Killeen and David Johnson of Killeen; her daughters Melondy Kelley of Killeen, Tiffany West of Killeen, and Brittany Perry of Killeen; her stepchildren Kierstin Kulp of San Antonio, Donovan Westmoreland of San Antonio, and Brennen Westmoreland of Snyder; her brothers Herman Benard Ray, Reginald Ray, William Ray, Evander Ray Jr., and Howard Ray; her sisters Hattie Ray, Angela Ray, Delois Ray, Louise Shipman, Vickie Ray, JoAnn Ray, and Diane Ray; her nine grandchildren, and two grandchildren on the way.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
