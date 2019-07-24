Cayetano Mitchell

A memorial service for retired Master Sgt. Cayetano Bulgario Mitchell, 70, of Killeen will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Excellent Covenant Power House Ministries in Killeen. A burial with full military honors will follow the service at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Mitchell died July 17, 2019, in Killeen.
