Memorial services for Cayson Grey Spoor will be held at a later date in New York.
Cayson died on Oct. 31, 2018. He was born on July 14, 2018, to Jeremy and Kacey Spoor.
Cayson will be dearly missed by his beloved parents; and cherished siblings, Gracelynn and Kohen.
Condolences may be left at www.killeen-funeralhome.com.
