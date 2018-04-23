Memorial services for Cecil C. Carter Jr., 82, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.
Mr. Carter died April 21, 2018. He was born Oct. 21, 1935, in Killeen to Cecil and Vada Lee Carter.
Mr. Carter was a 1954 graduate of Killeen High school where he played football, acquiring many honors.
He attended college on a football scholarship and graduated from Texas Christian University in 1959 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
He married Glenda Faye Parks on May 28, 1955, in Killeen.
He started his banking career in 1968 as president of American State Bank (First Texas Bank) where he retired in 2000 after 32 years.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Glenda; a brother, Don (Sharon); son, Larry; and daughters, Donna Shults (Curtis) and Stacey Rhea (Mark); seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
