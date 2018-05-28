Cecilia Rhymer

Graveside services for Cecilia (Heidi) Rhymer will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at in the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Mrs. Rhymer died May 13, 2018, in a local nursing center. She was born Sept. 17, 1928, in Thaling, Austria, to Joseph and Maria Muehlberger.
Mrs. Rhymer traveled the world as an Army wife and lived in Virginia, California, Massachusetts, France, Germany and Texas. She moved to her forever home in Copperas Cove in 1959.
Mrs. Rhymer graduated from high school in Austria and attended classes at Central Texas College.
She was an English translator in Austria, a secretary at Central Insurance Firm in San Francisco, a head cashier at the post exchange and a cashier at the commissary at Fort Hood.
Mrs. Rhymer also volunteered for the American Red Cross at Fort Hood.
The most important thing in her life was family. She doted on her grandsons and her great-granddaughter.
Mrs. Rhymer was affectionately called “Nannie” by many.
One of her greatest talents was knitting. She gifted many socks and ladies booties to all of her favorite people including family, friends, neighbors, her doctors and nurses.
Mrs. Rhymer was also good at canning pickles and beets that she would share with a lucky few.
Her green thumb was apparent when spring came and her yard was filled with blooms. She passed that passion to her daughter, Mollie.
Mrs. Rhymer was an excellent cook and made her famous schnitzel whenever family would come to visit.
She loved to travel and explore new places.
Mrs. Rhymer and her friends would take many day trips around Texas to have new adventures. Trips with “the girls” to Las Vegas and Shreveport, La., were always fun for Mrs. Rhymer.
She also made many new friends locally playing bingo.
Mrs. Rhymer had a passion for photography. She took classes at Central Texas College and she could always be counted on to take pictures at all events and on the road during her travels.
In 2001, she sat down and wrote her life story in a book of memoirs that was later published. She was very proud to be an author.
Mrs. Rhymer was fiercely independent when she became a widow.
She was very outspoken and generous to a fault.
For 89 years, Mrs. Rhymer lived a simple but rewarding life. She will be missed by many.
Mrs. Rhymer was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Rhymer Sr.; son, Walter Muehlberger; brother, John Muehlberger; and grandson, Brian Dean Allen.
She is survived by her daughter, Mollie Bersch (husband Tom) of Copperas Cove; grandson, Kevin Allen (wife Naomi) of China Spring; and great-granddaughter, Kaylee Allen of China Spring.
The family would like to thank Dr. Karen Harrison for her care and compassion, as well as the doctors and staff at Metroplex Hospital and Scott & White Hospital. They would also like to especially thank the staff at Hill Country Rehab and Nursing where Mrs. Rhymer spent the last three months of her life.
Offer condolences at www.crawfordbowers.org.
