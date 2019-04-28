CELSO ENRIQUE VEGA-RIVERA

A memorial service for retired Master Sgt. Celso Enrique “Kike” Vega-Rivera, 78, of Killeen, will be held at noon Wednesday at Iglesia Cristiana Monte Sinai in Killeen. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Vega-Rivera died April 23, 2019, in Temple.
He was born July 25, 1940, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
