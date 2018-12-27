Funeral services for Chanet Melachele Ayala, 35, of Hutto, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Ayala died Dec. 18, 2018, in Hutto. She was born Sept. 24, 1983, in Temple.
There will be a viewing two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com. Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
