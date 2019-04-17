Services for Charles A. Miller Jr., 75, of Leander, will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Camp Mabry–All Faiths Chapel in Austin,
Mr. Miller died April 14, 2019.
Burial will be 9 a.m. Tuesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Arrangements are being conducted by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home/Leander/Cedar Park, in Leander.
