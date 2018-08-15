Visitation for Charles “Charlie” Hopson Sr., 58, of Killeen, will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Friday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville.
Mr. Hopson died Aug. 10, 2018. He was born Sept. 30, 1959, in Killeen, to Billy L. and Nelda Hopson.
Mr. Hopson graduated from Killeen High School in 1978. He was a lifelong truck driver for numerous companies, but is most known for his career with McLane’s Distribution in Temple.
When he wasn’t driving or working, he could often be found barbecuing, cheering for the Cowboys, hunting, fishing or watching NASCAR.
Many loved ones are left to cherish his memory, including parents, Billy and Nelda Hopson; sister, Pam Hopson Buralli; brothers, Phillip and Gary Hopson; sons, Charles Ashley Hopson Jr. and Cheyne Aaron Hopson; daughter, Courtney April Taylor; grandchildren, Chyana, Gavin, Maxx, Emery, Nolan; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, a Gofundme.com account has been established in Mr. Hopson’s name.
