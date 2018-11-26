Funeral services for Charles Claude Dedear, 87, of Florence, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Trimmier in Killeen with Brother Weldon Hicks officiating.
Interment will be at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Dedear died Nov. 20, 2018, at Seton Hospital in Round Rock.
He was born Sept. 16, 1931, in Round Rock to Claud and Florence Dedear.
Claude graduated from Round Rock High School at 16. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in June 1951 and was stationed at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio.
On June 6, 1953, he married Irene Simpson in Round Rock. In 1956, he was assigned to Korea as an agent in the OSI. After returning from Korea, Claude and Irene moved to Florence in November 1959 to take over the family farm and ranch and raise their family.
In 1962 Claude went to work for civil service at Fort Hood as a computer specialist for 24 years.
While in Florence, Claude and Irene were active in the community and the school, where Claude served on the school board for many years and later as a bus driver.
They were also members of First Baptist Church of Florence, FBC of Andice, and — after moving to Killeen — became members of FBC of Trimmier. At all three churches Claude enjoyed singing in the choir, leading the worship music and serving as a deacon.
Claude and Irene were married for 58 years and were blessed with four children.
Claude was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought much love and joy into his life.
He had an amazing life filled with family and friends and will be remembered for his strong commitment to God, family and life.
Mr. Dedear was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.
He is survived by his daughters Alecia Dedear, of Belton, Karen Havins and her husband Charlie, of Florence, and Claudia Melton and her husband Edd, of Youngsport; his son, Douglas Dedear and wife Becky, of Lexington; and his brother, James Neil Dedear, of Georgetown.
Claude is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Linda Besst, Christy Joiner and her husband Thomas, Douglas Havins and wife Kristy, David Havins and wife Kelly, Chase Neville and wife Keva, Daniel Havins and wife Jennifer, Chelsea Pacheco and husband Erik, Bobbie Shae Melton, Jordan Dedear and wife Laura Kate, Reid Dedear, and Ethan Dedear and wife Ashley. He is also survived by 20 great-grandchildren.
Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chaparral Road, Killeen.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
