Funeral services for retired Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles Dale Baker, 82, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove, with visitation an hour before the service.
Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Baker died April 18, 2018.He was born Jan. 2, 1936.
