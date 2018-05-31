Charles David St. Joseph

Services for Charles “Chuck” St. Joseph, 78, of Kempner, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road in Copperas Cove, including a Mass of Christian burial.
Mr. St. Joseph died May 28, 2018, at his home in Kempner.
He was born Jan. 26, 1940, in Watertown, N.Y., to the late Charles and Anna Hoata St. Joseph.
He graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Watertown.
After high school, Mr. St. Joseph joined the Air Force.
While he was stationed in California, he met Lucy Healthcott. They fell in love quickly and married on Jan. 14, 1962.
Mr. St. Joseph retired after serving four and half years in the Air Force and 39 years with Civil Service at Point Mugu, Calif.
He worked with the space program and with foreign countries as the program manager.
After retiring, Mr. St. Joseph worked seven years with Aspen Helicopter before moving to Texas in 2004.
He served as the Chief Ranger for four years for the Order of Foresters while living in California.
Mr. St. Joseph was a little league coach and mentor in the city of Oxnard for many years.
He made a lifelong impact on many children.
Mr. St. Joseph enjoyed being a grandfather and great-grandfather, working in his yard, working crossword puzzles and watching sports on television.
He was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church and very active in the Knights of Columbus.
Mr. St. Joseph is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lucy St. Joseph; daughter, Debbie Bush and husband, Brent; son, Kevin St. Joseph and wife, Lydia; four brothers, Tom, John, Mike and Steve St. Joseph; five sisters, Shirley Taylor, Mary Gracey, Sylvia Alders, Ann Gagnon, Madeline Kraemer; grandchildren, Ian and wife, Chelseyi, Jerry, Kyle, Tori, Alexa; one great-grandson, Andrew; many nieces; nephews; many close family and friends; and a special family friend, Lacriesha Wills.
A memorial vigil and rosary will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent’s DePaul, in care of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements
