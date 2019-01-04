Funeral services for Charles Wayne Garrett, 78, of Troup and formerly of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at First Assembly of God in Troup.
Mr. Garrett died Jan. 2, 2019, at a hospital in Tyler. He was born Feb. 6, 1940, in Troup.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Cottle Funeral Home in Troup, which is in charge of arrangements.
