Charles J. Nagle

A Mass of Christian Burial for Charles J. (Chuck) Nagle, Jr., 88, will be at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 5. Lunch will follow the service and burial with full military honors at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Mr. Nagle was born June 21, 1930 in Hartford, Connecticut. He has lived in the community since 1979.
He entered military service in October 1948 and retired from the U. S. Air Force in May 1977, attaining the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars, also serving in Post World War II, Occupation Forces in Japan. He was awarded several decorations and awards. Later he was employed by the U. S. Army in the Office of the Adjutant General, retiring in July of 1992, and was awarded the Meritorious Civilian Award.
Mr. Nagle was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church serving on various committees, and was responsible for developing and implementing the current Altar Server program, later serving as Sacristan.
He was a Director for the Kempner Water Service Corporation for a number of years, a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #6658, as well as various veterans and retired organizations.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley; daughters, Debbie and Patti; sons, James, Jeffrey and wife Sherri; stepsons, Country and Eric Salquist; daughter-in-law, Polly; and one sister, Kathy. He leaves many extended family members and friends to mourn his passing.
Mr. Nagle was preceded in death by his parents, a son, daughter and son-in-law, brother, two sisters, and two grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Oct. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove with a Rosary at 7 p.m.
Services under the care of Crawford-Bowers, Copperas Cove.
