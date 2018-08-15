Funeral services for Charles Lindsey Knight, 91, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Robertson Avenue Baptist Church in Copperas Cove.
Burial with military honors will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Knight died Aug. 12, 2018, in Fort Worth.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
