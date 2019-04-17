A celebration of life for Charlie Ray Rumph, longtime resident of Killeen, will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Serenity Funerals and Cremations, 4725 Vermont Ave., at West Felix Street in Fort Worth, with Dr. R.A. Toliver officiating,
Mr. Rumph will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. Friday in the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery with military honors.
Mr. Rumph died April 8, 2019, at his home.
Survivors are his children, Tiffany Kelley (Anthony), Sharrard Rumph, Demond Rumph (Tiffany), brothers Willie, Wayne and Clement Rumph; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Friends of Mr. Rumph may visit him at the funeral home from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday.
