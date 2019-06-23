Memorial services for Chauncey White, 45, of Killeen will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m.Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. White died surrounded by his family on June 18, 2019, at Scott and White Memorial Hospital in Temple after fighting a long battle against APS.
He was born March 15, 1974, in South Boston, Virginia, to Roy White Jr., and Sharon Bownes.
Mr. White grew up as a military child and joined the U.S. Army after graduating high school in 1992. He was in the 1st Cavalry Division from 1996 to 2006 and spent much of his military service stationed in Fort Hood, although he was also stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana for the start of his career. Sgt. White served two tours in Saudi Arabia and Operation Iraqi Freedom II.
Sgt. White was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold Lee Tucker and Clara Tucker; father-in-law Dale Aberle; and Wallace Redd.
Survivors include his wife, Tiffaney; his children, DaKarai, Anthoney, Austin and Addyson; his parents, Roy and Sharon (Patrick); his brothers Meco (Rebecca) and Andre; his sister Undrea; his nephews Kyree, Darius, Daren, Landon; and niece Leah.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please offer condolences at www.dignitymemorial.com.
