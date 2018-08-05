Funeral services for Chelsea Leeann Love, 24, of Killeen, will be held at 11:30 am. Wednesday at Heritage Funeral Home, Harker Heights. Interment will follow at Killeen Memorial Park, Lake Road, Killeen.
Ms. Love died Aug. 1, 2018, and was born July 24, 1994, in Houston.
Ms. Love worked most recently as a loan processor, and greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a state champion wrestler in 2012 as a senior at Apopka High School in Florida.
Ms. Love was also an avid reader and loved to dance, particularly to Latin music.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bobbie Love Rice; and maternal grandfather, Lonnie C. Elliott; paternal grandparents, Roosevelt and Wylene Love; uncle, Robin J. Love; and aunt, Sylvia G. Love.
Ms. Love is survived by her beloved father, Edward Love and wife, Maria; cherished siblings, Derionte Love, Sharrell Love, Jawan Love and Sydney Love; precious maternal grandmother, Jane Anne Elliott; aunts and uncles, Roy Gee and wife Paula, John C. Love, Veronica L. Love and Robert L. Love; and numerous cousins, family and friends.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.killeen-funeralhome.com
