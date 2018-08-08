Chester Joseph Lathan

A memorial service for Chester Joseph “Jody” Lathan, 70, of Copperas Cove, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Lathan died Aug. 4, 2018, surrounded by his family at his home in Copperas Cove. He was born Dec. 22, 1947, to parents Carle Lathan and Maybell Rose in Antlers, Okla.
He was raised in Taylor and graduated from Willis High School in Willis in 1966.
Mr. Lathan enrolled at Sam Houston State University with the intent of obtaining a degree in psychology, but his strong sense of patriotism led him to leave college to enlist in the Army in March 1969.
He served in Vietnam with Alpha Company 3rd Battalion 22nd Infantry and was awarded a Bronze Star medal and a Purple Heart.
Mr. Lathan was honorably discharged at the rank of sergeant in 1972.
On Jan. 15, 1971, he married Betty Ann Tiemann and the couple had two daughters.
They were married 36 years until Betty’s passing in 2007.
Mr. Lathan initially went to work for the United States Post Office after his discharge and retired from Siemens, Inc in 2010.
Retirement did not suit him so he decided to try his hand at real estate.
Mr. Lathan graduated from the Champion School of Real Estate to become a licensed Realtor in 2016 and worked with Keller Williams in Georgetown.
Mr. Lathan remarried on Oct. 11, 2008, and enjoyed almost 10 amazing years with Brenda Crocker.
Together, they enjoyed traveling and attending his 22nd Infantry reunions. Mr. Lathan was also an avid car collector.
He preferred powerful, fast and loud vehicles, but ironically would fuss at Brenda constantly to tell her she was driving too fast.
Mr. Lathan was complicated and strict, but he was also a generous and loving man.
He had an impact on many people during his life.
Mr. Lathan was loved and will be deeply missed by all those who had the opportunity and privilege to know him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carle Alvis Lathan, Jr.; first wife, Betty; and daughter, Clarisa.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; daughter, Chandra Vaughan-Pimentel and husband Edward; granddaughter, Gabrielle Vaughan-Wheeler and husband Cody; grandson, Andrew Vaughan; sister, Nedra Sossamon and husband Bobby; brother, I.O. Yates; nieces, Stacey Garcia and Chandra Yates; nephew, Ryan Sossamon; sister-in-law, Bonny Green and husband Tommy; Brenda’s children, Becky and Kyle; her grandchildren, Jarek, Keaton and Kelbie Black; and close friends, Robby and Trisha Winfield.
Arrangements are under the care of Crawford-Bowers of Copperas Cove.
