A memorial service to celebrate the life of Chris John Thomas, 50, of Temple, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen with a time of visitation to follow.
Mr. Thomas died Feb. 3, 2019. He was born June 14, 1968, in Landstuhl, Germany.
He was a beloved son and brother, and according to family members, it is suspected he passed from the excitement of winning a square on the Super Bowl game and the disappointment of the Oakland Raiders season, along with rumors of the team moving to Las Vegas. He was a lifelong Oakland Raiders fan, and loved the franchise, except for Al Davis. He still had heartburn about him moving the team to Los Angeles.
Mr. Thomas was an avid sportsman, and when he wasn’t watching his team, he could be found fishing his property on Hilltop Lake, or going to Kentucky, where his favorite fishing spots were.
He loved to go to NASCAR races, and he would count down the days until these vacations.
Everyone who knew Chris knew he was his parents’ favorite; just ask him, he would tell you. He especially loved his mother’s cooking. He lived his life the way he wanted and he was kind. He never met a person he couldn’t laugh with.
Mr. Thomas is survived by his parents, James and Keum Ja Thomas; siblings, Christine (and spouse Paul), Richard, Faie (and spouse Ron), and his twin, Christine (and spouse Mike); nieces Marion, Justine and Jasmin; nephews Thomas, James; and great-nephew Malachi.
The final whistle has blown, the family said.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.