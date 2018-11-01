Funeral services for Christopher D. Rankin, 44, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Rankin died Oct. 25, 2018, at his home.
He was born Feb. 12, 1974, in Temple to David and the late Deanna R. (Maynard) Rankin.
Chris was a graduate of Killeen High School, class of 1992, in Killeen. He attended Stephen F. Austin University and later worked as a car salesman for the Coughlin Automotive Group and Hometown Chevrolet.
He had attended Trinity Baptist Church in Harker Heights.
He is survived by his father and step-mother David (Elsie Gayle) Rankin, of Stoutsville, Ohio; brothers: David A. Rankin, Charlestown, WVa,, Matthew D. (Twana) Hanish, of Stoutsville, and William D. Rankin, of Harker Heights; sisters Leigh Ann (Dawn) Gillespie, of Point Pleasant, W. Va.; Launie Frances (Phillip) Seymour, of Circleville, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Deanna.
Visitation will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church of the donor’s choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.