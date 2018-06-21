Memorial services for Clara Dean Grimes, 82, of Copperas Cove, will be held at a later date in July, at the convenience of her family.
The memorial service will be at Southern Hills Baptist Church, with Pastor Preston Atkinson officiating. Private interment will be at 10 a.m. June 30 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Grimes died June 15, 2018, in Georgia. She was born Aug. 23, 1935, in Shaw, Miss., to the late Victor and Esther Cooper Kemp.
She married Winfred Grimes on Sept. 4, 1966.
Mrs. Grimes worked as an educational secretary for the Copperas Cove Independent School District for 15 years before her retirement.
She often anonymously bought meals for children in need.
Mrs. Grimes “loved the Lord Jesus and the mission of God in our fallen world,” her family said.
Her husband preceded her in death in August of 2015. They both were faithful members of Southern Hills Baptist Church.
Mrs. Grimes is survived by a stepson, Winfred D. Grimes and his wife, Christy; sisters, Faith Gibson and Gwen Bouler; brother, Don Kemp; and their respective families.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
