A memorial service for Clara Dean Grimes, 82, of Copperas Cove, will be held today at Southern Hills Baptist Church, 2920 S. Farm-to-Market 116 in Kempner, with Pastor Preston Atkinson officiating. A graveside service was held earlier at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Grimes died, June 15, 2018, in Georgia. She was born on Aug. 23, 1935, in Shaw, Miss., to the late Victor and Esther Cooper Kemp.
Mrs. Grimes married Winfred Grimes on Sept. 4, 1966. She worked as an educational secretary for the Copperas Cove Independent School District for 15 years, before her retirement. She often anonymously bought meals for children in need. She loved the Lord Jesus and the mission of God in our fallen world. Her husband preceded her in death in August 2015. They both were faithful members of Southern Hill Baptist Church.
Mrs. Grimes is survived by a stepson, Winfred D. Grimes and his wife Christy; sisters Faith Gibson and Gwen Bouler; brother Don Kemp; and their respective families.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Voice Of The Martyrs Global Ministries at www.persecution.com/donate/.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of the arrangements.
