A memorial service for retired 1st Sgt. Clarence C. Ryckman, 87, of Temple, will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Interment will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Ryckman died April 1, 2018. He was born Aug. 9, 1930, in Oshkosh, Wis. to the late Berwyn and Marie Ryckman.
Mr. Ryckman proudly served in the United States Army until his retirement, including time in Vietnam, Korea, Germany and Thailand. He was honored with numerous medals and commendations for his service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, David Kromm, Berwyn Ryckman, Gerald Ryckman and Richard Ryckman.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Eva Ryckman; cherished children, Ron Ryckman and Rhonda Nebgen; precious grandchildren, Christopher Ryckman, Chrystal Nebgen and Cordell Nebgen; and siblings, Robert Ryckman, Dennis Ryckman, Marianne Mathe, Patricia Knobloch, Carol Peterson, Judith Luedke, Nancy Brunette, Elizabeth “Betty” Rank, Dorothy Baumgarten, Susan Rivers and Mary Ellen Koplitz.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mr. Ryckman’s memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org.
Condolences may be left at www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
