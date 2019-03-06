A celebration of life for Clarence Carrington, 85, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. today at the United Pentecostal Church in Copperas Cove. Burial will be at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Carrington died March 4, 2019, in Killeen.
He was born Feb. 2, 1934, in Paris.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
