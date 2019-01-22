Graveside services for Clarence Prestin Jr., 85, of Temple, will be at noon Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Prestin died Jan. 20, 2019, in a Temple nursing home.
He was born March 3, 1933, in Lakeview, Iowa, the son of Clarence Prestin and Angeline (Bruns) Prestin.
He joined the Army in 1958 and retired in 1978. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam.
During retirement, he worked for the civil service, had his own painting business and enjoyed working as a school crossing guard.
He married Shirley Seely on Feb. 20, 1964, in Junction City, Kan. He loved his family, fishing, baseball, grilling and gardening.
He was a longtime member of Harker Heights United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Shirley Prestin, on May 8, 2013.
Survivors include two daughters, Eva Scott and husband Phillip “Sonny” Scott III and Angela Kosiek and husband Charles Kosiek; four sons, Robert Prestin and wife Rosie, Jim Prestin, Jerry Prestin and Jon Prestin; one sister Iva Barber; two brothers, Ken Sieve and wife Mary, and Darwin Sieve and wife Mary; and grandchildren Justin Hyde, Kristin Hyde, Robert “Robbie” Prestin Jr, Zoe Prestin, KoKo Scott and Coby Scott.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, which is in charge of arrangements.
