Claude B. Key

Funeral services for Claude Key, 75, of Florence, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen with Weldon Hicks officiating.
Mr. Key died May 24, 2019, surrounded by his family at home after many years of health issues.
He was born March 31, 1944, in Rickman, Tennessee, to Cecil and Linnie Key.
He attended school at Rickman High School. Claude worked as a deputy sheriff for many years, then later was the owner of Charlie’s Restaurant and Music City Club. Claude later moved to Killeen and started Key Roofing Services.
Claude was preceded in death by his parents; wife Patsy Key; and brothers and sister.
Survivors include his children, Vivian Key of Cookeville, Tennessee; Stan Key of Killeen; Jim Key of Florence; John and Michelle Key of Florence; Joey and Angel Key of Killeen; Joyce and Ken Ondreako of Harker Heights; 17 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.