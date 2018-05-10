Funeral services for Clemmie T. King, 88, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Southside Church of Christ, 1505 Trimmier Road, Killeen.
Interment will follow at Killeen Memorial Park, Lake Road.
Mrs. King died May 7, 2018. She was born July 17, 1929, in Burleson County, to the late James and Lenora Khrone.
Mrs. King earned a Bachelor of Science. She was a loving wife and mother to her five children.
Mrs. King was preceded in death by her parents; cherished husband, Willie Charles King; great-grandson, Anthony King; and siblings, Clabon Khrone, Lucy Scurry, Wallace Khrone, Pauline Finley, James Khrone and Ida B. Khrone.
She is survived by her beloved children, Sheila King, Richie King, Randy King, Michael King, and Robert King; precious grandchildren, Anthony King, Antonio King, Richelle King, Shadavia Palmer, Michael King, Jr., Robin Williams, and Felicia King; great-grandchildren, Braylen King and Evelyn Palmer; numerous other family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Funeral Home, Harker Heights, Condolences may be left at www.heritage-funeralhome.com
