A celebration of life for Clifford Craig Bluntson, 59, will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Harker Heights. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Sandridge Baptist Church in Egypt.
Mr. Bluntson died peacefully on Nov. 7, 2018, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, after suffering a serious stroke.
He was born March 15, 1959, in the small community of Elm Grove, near Eagle Lake and Wharton. He was the fourth of eight children born to Willie and Ella Bluntson.
Family members say that Mr. Bluntson accepted Christ in his life at a young age. In addition to church, he spent his early years involved in hunting and fishing. He was also an extremely talented athlete.
His accomplishments at East Bernard High School included football, basketball and track All-District honors, Most Athletic, Valentine Sweetheart King, Student Council, National Honor Society, FFA, Lion’s Club, Spring Fest Favorite, Who’s Who and American League Scholarship.
After graduating from East Bernard in 1978, he pursued an education at Wharton Junior College before attending Southwest Texas University in San Marcos, where he majored in physical education and history.
Mr. Bluntson then began his coaching career at Nixon-Smiley CISD in Nixon, where he worked as an assistant varsity coach, head junior varsity coach and seventh grade basketball and baseball coach from 1982 to 1986.
He married his sweetheart, Madelon, in July 1986. The couple shared their love with two beautiful sons, Ebony and Da’Merious.
Continuing in his career goals, Mr. Bluntson received his master’s degree in 1986 from Texas A&I University in Kingsville. He then relocated with his family to Rosebud-Lott in 1986 and shortly after, to Killeen.
In Killeen, he taught history and coached for Ellison High School, Shoemaker High School and Audie Murphy Middle School. He took pride in being a leader and a positive influence. He was well-loved and highly respected by students as a loving, yet firm and dedicated teacher and coach.
The staff loved him as a caring, affectionate and giving friend. He was quick to trust and quick to love or lend a helping hand. He boasted of being a proud father, devoted with love. He was loved dearly and will be missed by all who knew him.
Mr. Bluntson is survived by his former wife, Madelon; sons, Ebony and Da’Merious; his devoted father, Willie Bluntson, (age 92); sisters, Louise, Wilma, Jackie and Beverley; two of three brothers, Willie Bluntson III “Clint” and Dewey.
In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund will be established to support athletes in their future academic endeavors.
Ben Davis Funeral Home in Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
