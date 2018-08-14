Funeral services for Clyde E. Johnson, 91, of Lampasas, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at Maxdale Cemetery.
Mr. Johnson died Aug. 12, 2018. He was born Aug. 1, 1927, in Bell County to the late Bill and Lilly Tipton Johnson.
Mr. Johnson married Jimmie Adams on Aug. 5, 1950, in Austin.
He worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator at Fort Hood.
Mr. Johnson was a lifetime member of the Baptist Church, as well as a rancher in the Oakalla community, where he took joy in helping his neighbors. He also loved working in the local sale barns.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Christine Johnson, Faye Patrella, and Billie Cude; brother, Jesse Johnson; and wife, Jimmie Johnson.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his sons, Larry Dale Johnson, and Clyde Michael Johnson and wife Sandy; brothers, Claude Johnson and wife Janie, and Curtis Johnson and wife Mary; grandchildren, Barton Johnson and wife Chelsea, Gerald Johnson and wife Jessica, and Blake Johnson and wife Bethany; and great-granddaughter, Sterlynn Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to New Century Hospice, 451 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite C, in Harker Heights, or to Lampasas Nursing and Rehab at 611 N. Broad St., in Lampasas.
Visitation is at 1 p.m. Thursday at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
