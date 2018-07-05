Funeral services for retired 1st Sgt. Clyde Russell King Jr., 76, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church of Trimmier in Killeen.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Little Bethel Memorial Cemetery in Duncanville.
Mr. King died June 29, 2018. He was born in Castleford, Idaho, but Texas had been his home for over 40 years.
Russell was a career Army man, proudly serving his country for which he received the Bronze Star Medal for his service in Vietnam. After retirement, he enjoyed time with his friends and family, bowling and travel.
Russell will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Beatrice King (nee Hilliard); his sister Rose; his brother, Paul; and his son, Clyde R. King III.
Russell is survived by his children, Kary King of Dallas; his son, Russell King and his wife, Suzanne, of Burleson; his grandchildren, Jonathon Montano of Mesa, Ariz., Nathan King of Austin, Justin Elizondo of Austin and Chloe King of Killeen; his sister, Clara Jagels, and her husband, Lowell, of Buhl, Idaho; and his niece, Cindy Jagels of Nampa, Idaho.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Russell’s name to the American Heart Association or to the charity of your choice.
