A funeral Mass for Connie Sue Bargas of Killeen will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights, with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall.
Mrs. Bargas died Nov. 28, 2018, in Temple. She was born April 30, 1947, in Pendleton, Oregon.
She graduated from Killeen High School in 1965. She worked at Mid Tex Telephone and the city of Killeen Parks and Recreation. She retired from Civil Service after 30 years in 2011 due to an illness.
A favorite way for Connie to spend time was shopping with friends and family. She knew how to make a beautifully decorated house feel like a home.
Her kind demeanor and loving ways always made everyone feel welcome.
She was a member of St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Ricky Todd, and stepfather James Grant.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Robert; mother, Mary Grant; children, Amy Arevalo, Robby and Shanon Bargas, Rachel and Paul Koss, Rene and George Avery, and sister, Debbie (and Bill) Drever.
Connie’s most precious moments were spending time with her grandchildren, Olivea, Benjamin and Francesca Arevalo; Luke, Kyle and Rhett Bargas; Jessie, Logan, Jacob and Collin Koss; Zane Trusky; Zack Avery; and great-grandchild, Hudson Hatfield.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.