A funeral Mass for Cresencia Laureta, 86, of Harker Heights, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Laureta died May 13, 2019. She was born Nov. 14, 1932, in the Philippines.
Rosary and visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
