Cynthia Jean Kujan Hopkins

Private services for Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Kujan Hopkins, 45, of Sophia, will be held at a later date.
Ms. Hopkins died Sept. 20, 2018, at Moses H. Cone Memorial hospital in Greensboro, N.C., surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 9, 1972, in San Diego, Calif.
Ms. Hopkins attended Killeen High School in Killeen and Mannheim High School in Germany. She attended Randolph Community College in Asheboro, N.C.
Ms. Hopkins worked at Rheem distribution center in Randleman, N.C.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Hopkins, of the home; daughters, Victoria “Tori” Lane Hoyle, of Lexington, N.C., and Ashley Marie Hall, of Michigan; son, Richard “R.J.” Thomas Hall Jr., of the home; stepson, Bobby Hopkins, of the home; parents, Robert Kujan, Jr. and Ursula Kujan, of Killeen; brothers, Robert Kujan III, and Mark Anthony Kujan, both of Killeen; sisters, Shannon Kathleen Benaway, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and Michelle Gainey, of Asheboro, N.C.; grandchildren, Lilyana Grace Harper, Autumn Rayne Harper, Dante Alexander Harper and Hailey Harper; several nieces and nephews; her very special family of friends at Rheem Distribution Center; and beloved dogs, Keiko and Isabell.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4-A Oak Branch Drive, Greensboro, N.C. 27407.
Ridge Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Asheboro, N.C., is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at www.ridgefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.