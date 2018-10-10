Cynthia McCarty Ford

A Celebration of Life memorial service for Cynthia Glenn McCarty Ford, 80, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Crofts-Crow Funeral Home in Johnson City.
Ms. Ford died Oct. 2, 2018, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born Nov. 22, 1937.
Ms. Ford was married to A.C. Ford Sr. for 51 years. Ms. Ford was a loving mother.
She was a park host for many years, allowing her to make many friends along the way, all of whom loved her very much.
Ms. Ford was preceded in death by her husband in 2007.
Survivors include her six children; Amanda (Randy), of California; Cynthia (Arthur), of Colorado; Elizabeth, of Texas; A.C. Jr. (Penny), of Texas; Carroll (Joe), of Texas; and Emily (Hector), of Texas; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Johnson City.
