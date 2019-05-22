A private family service will be held at a later date for Dagma “Dianne” Johnston, 80, of Belton. Mrs. Johnston died May 17, 2019. She was born May 14, 1939, in Hamilton to Rupert and Kate Kemp.
She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1957, then earned a Bachelor of Science in education from McMurry College in Abilene. She graduated with her masters as a reading specialist from Abilene Christian University.
She worked as a reading and English teacher for 35 years and enjoyed many activities such as quilting, sewing, making porcelain dolls, gardening and spending time with her family.
Dianne is survived by her husband of 57 years, Noel Gene Johnston; her daughters, Mary Katherine Sorell of Fort Worth, Jeanne Ann Johnston of Dallas and Melissa Marie Hyer and husband Todd Hyer of Belton; her favorite cousin, Vicki Woodard and husband Eldon Woodard of Joshua; and her seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Dianne Johnston to the Glenda Vasicek Cancer Center in Scott and White Hospital, 2401 South 31st Street, Temple, TX 76508.
Special thanks to the staff and Meridian of Temple Health Center, Dr. Holguin, and nurse Cassandra Stevens.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
