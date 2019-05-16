Funeral services for Damon Lerone Hines, 39, of Killeen, will be held at noon Friday at the Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen. Interment will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Hines died May 4, 2019 in Dallas. He was born Nov. 27, 1979.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
